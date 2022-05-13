nShift: Branded packaging "drives recommendations" in retail

Online retailers should take control of the customer experience

LONDON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers that don't deliver their products in branded packaging are missing a chance to build loyalty with consumers, says nShift, the global leader in delivery experience.

Research shows that 40% of consumers claim that branded packaging makes them more likely to recommend a product to a friend. Some 39% have shared a picture of a branded package on social media if they are satisfied with the experience.[1]

"If a consumer is pleased with what arrives on their doorstep, it's well worth reminding them who it came from," says Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift. "When retailers only rely on the big marketplaces to sell and ship their products, it's those marketplaces that get the credit.

"By taking control of their delivery management, e-commerce companies can own the customer experience and build their brand with the consumer. But while many people like the idea of doing business directly with the retailer they will not compromise on the quality of delivery. They expect a good range of delivery options, a reliable service and to be kept up to date with the status of their order."

nShift suggests that a first-class delivery and returns experience should include:

A range of delivery options - for some shoppers, speed is of the essence. For others, cost or sustainability is paramount. Providing a range of options can increase conversions by 20%.

- for some shoppers, speed is of the essence. For others, cost or sustainability is paramount. Providing a range of options can increase conversions by 20%. Clear communication - people want to know where their package is at each stage of the delivery process.

- people want to know where their package is at each stage of the delivery process. The ability to serve new markets - if a shopper finds that an item can't be delivered to where they live, they are unlikely to come back.

- if a shopper finds that an item can't be delivered to where they live, they are unlikely to come back. An easy and accessible way to feed back - when something goes wrong, customers want a quick and easy way to raise the issue and get it sorted quickly. If they can't find one, they will take their complaint to social media.

- when something goes wrong, customers want a quick and easy way to raise the issue and get it sorted quickly. If they can't find one, they will take their complaint to social media. The ability to return items easily - some 30% of delivered items end up as returns. For many customers, sending something back is part of the shopping experience. They expect it to be easy.

The guide, " Building the brand with distribution and delivery " can be downloaded from the nShift website.

