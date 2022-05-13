Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM

13 May 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.