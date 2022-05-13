Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 13:04
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM

Vulcan Industries Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 13

13 May 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Steve McGlennan
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.