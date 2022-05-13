U.S. Bus Market Size To Cross $11,237.7 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. bus market was worth $7,453.4 million in 2021, which is projected to reach $11,237.7 million by 2030, rising at a 4.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This can be credited to the rising urbanization rate, growing population, as well as the increasing government investment in public transportation upgrades. Furthermore, the significant demand for school buses promotes the market expansion in the country.

Collaborations, partnerships, product debuts, and contract wins have all been used by the players in the U.S. bus market to obtain a competitive advantage. REV Group Inc., Daimler Truck AG, Navistar International Corporation, The Lion Electric Company, AB Volvo, Blue Bird Corporation, GILLIG LLC, NFI Group Inc., GreenPower Motor Company Inc., and BYD Company Limited are the key market players.

Key Findings of U.S. Bus Market Report

In 2021, the Californian bus market had the largest share in the U.S. Its large population has been increasingly demanding fast and efficient transportation networks. Furthermore, California is becoming a hotspot for innovative electric buses.

is becoming a hotspot for innovative electric buses. Based on seating capacity, buses with 30-50 seats had the biggest U.S. bus market revenue share, because they can transport more passengers, while using a lesser amount of fuel.

During 2021-2030, 8.1-10-meter buses are predicted to be the most popular. This bus model provides superior passenger comfort and mileage as compared to others.

In terms of revenue, the electric propulsion category is expected to advance at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. This is because the transport sector accounts for 27% of the GHG emissions in the U.S., which is why the government is now offering subsidies on EVs.

Robotic Research. RR.AI and GILLIG LLC started a partnership in January 2022 to create advanced driver assistance systems and level 4 autonomous vehicle technologies for transit buses in North America .

to create advanced driver assistance systems and level 4 autonomous vehicle technologies for transit buses in . AB Volvo (Volvo Buses) introduced the new Volvo BZL Electric chassis in September 2021 to enhance its global electromobility offerings.

Standard buses had the bigger revenue share in 2021, and the category is expected to continue to dominate the U.S. bus market in the coming years. This will be due to the widespread usage of standard buses in public transit and school fleets. Furthermore, schools do not allow customized vehicles, which increases the demand for standard buses.

The usage of public transportation has the potential to enhance traffic safety, personal health, accessibility, and air quality. In comparison to private vehicles, public transportation consumes less fuel and emits less volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide per passenger mile. In addition to the environmental advantages, it has far lower crash severity rates than personal transport.

U.S. Bus Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Inter-City Buses

Intra-City Buses

School Buses

By Body Type

Standard

Customizable

By Ownership

Individual

Fleet

Government

By Propulsion

Diesel

Gasoline

CNG

Electric

Fuel Cell

By Length

Below 6 m

6-8 m

8.1-10 m

10.1-12 m

Above 12 m

By Seating Capacity

Less than 30 Seats

30-50 Seats

More than 50 Seats

By Region

California

New York

Texas

Florida

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Virginia

Illinois

North Carolina

Tennessee

Louisiana

Missouri

New Jersey

Washington

