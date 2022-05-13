The "North America and Europe Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type, Screening Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Skin Biopsy Segment by Screening Type to Lead North America and Europe Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market during 2021-2028

North America and Europe Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 3,730.12 million by 2028 from US$ 2,309.60 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the skin cancer diagnostics market and focuses on prominent players and their game-changing strategies.

The increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products drive the market growth. However, the tedious and barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.

Based on screening type, the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Skin biopsy segment held the largest market share for skin cancer diagnostics market. Skin biopsy is diagnosis procedure that require a small sample of the skin. During the skin biopsy procedure, doctor cuts and removes a small part from skin for the test. Skin biopsy is performed to determine skin cancer, infection or other skin conditions. The skin samples are collected by different types of biopsies such as punch, excisional, incisional, and shave biopsy.

These types of biopsies are performed for melanoma skin cancer. And in cases of non-melanoma, biopsy is often the only test done to diagnose the stage or the extension of the cancer as non-melanoma skin cancer rarely spreads. Similar, to other mean of screening biopsy is equally important to diagnose a skin cancer type. The increasing awareness and incidences of skin cancer are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Dermatoscopy held the second largest market share for the skin cancer diagnostics market. Dermatoscopy is the primary test for skin cancer. It increases the sensitivity for detecting skin cancer, decreases the number of benign lesions biopsied for each malignant diagnosis, and enables the diagnosis of thinner melanomas compared with naked eye examination. In addition, dermatoscopy is cost effective, which is leading to decreased number of excised benign lesions. Dermatoscope are available in several different lightweight models, and battery-operated hand-held devices.

Furthermore, the advancements in the technology are enabling players to launch upgraded versions of their existing dermatoscopes and new dermatoscopes in the market. Thus, the technical development is another leading factor for increasing demand for dermatoscpes, which is vitally contributing to the growth of market.

SkylineDx BV; AMLo Biosciences Limited; NeraCare GmbH; DermLite LLC; bioMerieux SA; Veriskin Inc.; Castle Biosciences, Inc.; DermTech Inc.; HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., and Michelson Diagnostics Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market.

The Report Segments North America and Europe Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market as Follows:

The skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, and screening type. Based on type, the market is further segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the skin care diagnostics market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on screening type, the market is further segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico) and Europe (France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe).

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer

Launch of New Products

Market Restraints

Barriers to Early Skin Cancer Diagnostics in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Market Opportunities

Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Future Trends

Skin Cancer Diagnostics Through AI

