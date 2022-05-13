Bayes Esports: EUR6M strategic investment for Bayes Esports - CEO: "strong shareholders and sustainable growth"

DJ EUR6M strategic investment for Bayes Esports - CEO: "strong shareholders and sustainable growth"

Bayes Esports, the central hub of the esports data industry based in Berlin, announces the closing of a financing round of EUR6 million. After the Berlin tech start-up cracked the run rate of EUR10 million last year, this figure is to be doubled in 2022. The main investor is the US-based preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts, Las Vegas Sands.

Besides Sands, BITKRAFT Ventures is involved in the financing round with its funding experts from the esports, gaming and sports industry. "We were looking for strategic investors who would work with us to professionalize the esports industry. Strong shareholders and sustainable growth are the basic requirements for an open ecosystem," emphasizes Bayes Esports CEO and Managing Director Martin Dachselt, who has more than 20 years of top-level management experience in tech startups, including as CTO of Delivery Hero and VP for Click & Buy.

As esports continues to grow, the complex ecosystem within the industry requires a collaborative and community driven approach which allows for partners to innovate and sell together. With the fresh money coming in, Bayes Esports is looking to double its strategic partnerships and investments in product development with the help of 25 new hires. Additionally, COO and Managing Director Amir Mirzaee noted that the US expansion and licensing as a betting supplier in the US and Europe are the main focus points.

The 50 employees at Bayes Esports have already built up an ecosystem of over 150 customers from the betting, media and esports industry. The proprietary global data platform BEDEX offers the fastest, most reliable and most accurate esports data on the market, serving clients like Google and Bet365 with more than 10,000 live matches per year.

