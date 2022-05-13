Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces First Granted U.S. Patent for Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System

Foundational Patent Covers Anti-Reflection Metamaterial Films and System Architecture

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT),(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned, UK subsidiary, Medical Wireless Sensing ("MediWise"), has been granted the first U.S. patent (US 11,298,052 B2) for its glucoWISE® non-invasive glucose sensing system and related anti-reflection metamaterial films. This foundational patent covers the anti-reflecting metamaterial films, which enhance signal penetration through the skin, and different configurations of the sensing system for collecting biomarker readings at various locations on the body. Co-inventors are Dr. Georgios "George" Palikaras, Dr. Efthymios "Themos" Kallos, and Dr. Helena Cano-Garcia.

"The granting of this patent in the United States is a key milestone in our glucoWISE® development plan," said Dr. Themos Kallos, META's co-founder and Chief Science Officer. "This is our foundational patent on non-invasive biosensing using radio waves, built around the core idea of an ultrathin metamaterial film that acts as an anti-reflection coating for the skin, leading to increased signal penetration to the tissue. It paves the way for a completely painless radio-wave-based glucose sensing system in the U.S., which is currently home to more than 30 million people living with diabetes."

The glucoWISE® system in development is intended to allow monitoring of blood glucose levels without the need for painful finger sticks. META plans to first introduce a table-top version of the device, for use at home or in the clinic, followed by a pocket-sized, portable version to allow quick, painless monitoring anywhere, and subsequently, a wearable version. In July 2021, META announced the completion of a UK-funded, 27-month project to develop a non-invasive glucose sensing prototype, which combined for the first time radio wave and optical sensors to improve accuracy in predicting glucose level changes. The development team has since expanded and is actively working on the next generation prototype, suitable for human studies in 2022.

"META's broad and rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio is a key element of our strategy to support growth and establish a durable competitive advantage," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "Dr. Shann Kerner joined us last September as Chief Intellectual Property Officer. Under her leadership, we just reached a key milestone, with 302 active utility and design patent documents, more than double compared to the 149 we announced at the Q2 report in August 2021."

META's patent portfolio comprises 175 issued patents, including one design patent, and 127 pending patent applications, in 81 patent families, of which 48 include at least one granted patent. There are 15 active patent documents for glucoWISE®, including 5 issued patents, within 6 patent families, of which 3 include at least one issued patent.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

