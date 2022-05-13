Banxa Holdings: Banxa Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present in the following upcoming industry and investor conferences:
- Sequire Fintech Conference - May 19th, 2022: The conference will be held virtually. Interested parties can view the presentation on Microcaps.com
- H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - May 23rd - 26th, 2022: Dominic Carosa will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The conference will be held in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel and virtually. Interested parties should register at hcwevents.
- LD Micro Invitational - June 7th - 9th, 2022: Domenic Carosa will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The conference will be held in-person at the Four Seasons hotel in Westlake Village, CA and virtually. Interested parties should register via mysequire.
The Company's latest investor presentation can be found here: Investor presentation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
-----ends-----
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (1-888-218-6863)
BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00)
Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
For further information go to www.banxa.com
SOURCE: Banxa Holdings
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701232/Banxa-Announces-Upcoming-Conference-Participation