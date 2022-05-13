Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update.

Gaensel Energy Group announces its Montenapoleone 1838 s.r.l. has signed agreements for the strategic acquisition of Seventy Percent (70%), of the controlling interested of Tiburon Cafe' Holding s.r.l., http://tribudelcaffe.it/. A critical component in the acquisition of Tiburon Cafe' Holding s.r.l. Gaensel/ Montenapoleone 1838 was the award of the exclusive agreement with Epos Café s.r.l. a premier coffee roasting company in Italy. https://www.eposcaffe.it/.

Additionally, Montenapoleone 1838 is completing this week the acquisition of the operations of five (5) additional retail coffee outlets in Italy which will be operating under the Gaensel/ Montenapoleone 1838 brand.

As announced, Montenapoleone 1838 is aggressively seeking post covid opportunities for acquisition of establish coffee brands and stores to develop its global coffee retail and commodity operations for Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. and its shareholder.

