EVRAZ plc: General Licence for basic needs requested

GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

13 May 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that the Company awaits the General Licence under Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 to be issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation for basic needs, routine holding and maintenance.

The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.

