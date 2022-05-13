Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Ticker-Symbol: EVZ 
Lang & Schwarz
13.05.22
15:55 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-1,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRAZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRAZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,20015:56
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
13.05.2022 | 14:46
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVRAZ plc: General Licence for basic needs requested

DJ EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED 13-May-2022 / 15:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

13 May 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that the Company awaits the General Licence under Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 to be issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation for basic needs, routine holding and maintenance.

The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.

###

For further information: Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  161678 
EQS News ID:  1352359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

EVRAZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.