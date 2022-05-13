New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), a clinically supported dietary intervention program to reverse and prevent chronic disease, today announced the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The quarter end consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars (the Company's functional currency) unless otherwise indicated.

Summary of Financial Performance

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $423,560 $385,259 Gross profit $122,655 $112,362 Gross profit percentage 29% 29% Operating expenses $1,002,455 $297,951 Comprehensive loss $838,557 $185,589 Basic and diluted loss per share $0.01 $0.25 Common shares outstanding 63,250,000 730,000

The quarter ended March 31, 2022 was the Company's first quarter of operations since it listed its shares on the NEO Exchange (the "NEO") on January 12, 2022. The Company currently trades on the NEO under the symbol "PLBL" and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "PLBLF". During the year ended December 31, 2021 the Company completed its reverse takeover transaction with Euphebe Healthcare Inc. In addition, the Company successfully completed its initial public offering, issuing 11,250,000 units at $0.40 per unit. The Company raised gross proceeds of C$4.5million.

The loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $838,557 (2021-$185,589). The Company's revenues grew by 10% over the comparative quarter and management expects that this trend will continue in the future given marketing initiatives that commenced in the quarter. The gross profit margin remained at a healthy 29%. Had non-cash items not been allocated to cost of goods sold, the gross profit margin would have been 35% which is a 5% improvement over Q1 2021. Operating expenses of $1,002,455 were due to increased headcount and investment in marketing and technology initiatives, directed towards the growth and scale of the operating business. In addition to these expenses, the Company absorbed expenses of $438,919, associated with the running of the public company. These expenses included annual legal and audit costs as well as additional one-off costs associated with the listing and closing of the public financing in January and the Company's application to the OTC Market. These expenses will not be repeated in the coming quarters.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2022 the Company had cash on deposit in the amount of $2,274,500, accounts receivable of $1,734, prepaid expenses of $314,715 and inventory of $79,420 compared to cash on deposit in the amount of $3,321,966, accounts receivable of $120, prepaid expenses of $285,885 and inventory of $73,342 at December 31, 2021.

The working capital position of the Company at March 31, 2022 was $2,420,255 compared to $3,124,532 at December 31, 2021. The Company's major source of capital during Fiscal 2021 was the IPO transaction. Going forward the Company will rely on growth from operations as well as possible future financings to fund its activities.

Net assets of the Company were $2,441,246 at March 31, 2022 compared to $3,173,249 at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022 the Company had a related party loan payable of $104,997 which bears interest at 4%. The loan is to be fully repaid by December 30, 2025. There are no other long term debt instruments at March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

Plantable will host its Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time/ 7:00 am Pacific Time to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a question-and-answer session following their prepared remarks.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll / International: 1-201-689-8560

* Participants should request Plantable Health Inc. First Quarter Earnings Call.

The call will be available via webcast on Plantable's investor page of the Company website at www.invest-plantable.com or at this link.

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

