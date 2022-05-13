Fourth North American DNEG Studio Debuts with More Than 150 Hired in Greater Toronto Area Amidst Ongoing Worldwide Growth Plan

Studio Now Employs 1500+ in Canada Including Vancouver and Montreal Operations

DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, officially opened its previously announced studio in the King West district of Toronto today, with more than 150 already hired, and revealed significant progress in its aggressive Canadian expansion efforts.

DNEG is in the midst of increasing its Canada-based VFX and animation operations and talent pool to meet surging worldwide multiplatform demand for its award-winning VFX, animation and leading-edge virtual production services.

The company remains on track to hire 200 employees for its Toronto studio in year one, including many new technology positions, and is planning to scale the studio even further in year two in response to demand from clients for its premium VFX and animation services. The company has embraced a flexible, hybrid in-office workforce approach to address ongoing COVID-19 precautions and to maximize the company's appeal in securing the premier talent in the competitive VFX and animation labor marketplaces.

Fresh off another year of prestigious industry honors and recognition for its work at the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs and the Visual Effects Society (VES), DNEG also reported ongoing progress in its Canadian hiring efforts, with now more than 1,500 employed nationwide. Current headcount in Canada now includes approximately 850 in Montreal and 520 in Vancouver, which includes the company's new DNEG Animation location in Vancouver, and its ReDefine brand, which has employees in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

"I am thrilled with the progress DNEG has made over the past six months in establishing a strong presence in Ontario, with exciting career opportunities in visual effects work for film and episodic projects, feature animation, and technology," said General Manager, Gavin Graham. "The welcome we have received from local trade associations, Toronto Mayor John Tory and his team, and of course the incredible talent pool in Toronto, has been overwhelming."

"Toronto's film and television production industry is second to none in the world, and I am delighted to welcome DNEG to be a part of this dynamic and thriving sector," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "DNEG will join industry leaders and our locally-based, globally-minded talent, to further grow and diversify the sector. We welcome DNEG to the Toronto Region and embrace its enhanced presence and partnership in original content production."

"DNEG is proud to invest in its Canadian studios, providing the local VFX, animation and high-tech talent pool in the area with opportunities to work on some of the world's biggest films as we experience increasing demand from the entertainment industry for our premium quality work," said DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. "We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy as DNEG expands from feature film and episodic TV content to take advantage of opportunities in adjacent markets, including gaming and the metaverse."

DNEG has been working closely with Toronto Global, a team of experienced business advisors assisting global businesses to expand into the Toronto Region.

"Toronto Global was pleased to work with DNEG to help establish its new studio in the Toronto Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and significant economic benefits to our world-class television and film production sector," said Stephen Lund, CEO, Toronto Global. "DNEG's investment is yet another signal that the spotlight continues to shine brightly on the Toronto Region."

Current DNEG career opportunities worldwide are posted at DNEG.com.

DNEG Industry Awards

DNEG's VFX work has won:

Seven Academy Awards Best Visual Effects Winners: Dune (2022) Tenet (2021) First Man (2019) Blade Runner 2049 (2018) Ex Machina (2016) Interstellar (2015) Inception (2011)

Seven BAFTA Awards

Eighteen Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards

Three Primetime EMMY Awards





On January 25, 2022, DNEG announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AKIC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the first half of 2022, the combined public company will be named DNEG. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://investors.dneg.com/.

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world's leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 7,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG's critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include "Stranger Things" (season 4)(May 2022), Bullet Train (July 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 2022), Borderlands (2022) (December 2022), Knives Out 2 (2022), The Last of Us (2022), The School for Good and Evil (2022), Super/Natural (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 2023), Haunted Mansion (March 2023), The Flash (June 2023) and Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023).

