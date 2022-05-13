InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market worth $22.23 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market (Type (Independent Concierge Physician, Network-Affiliated Concierge Physician), Specialty Areas (Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Cardiology, Pediatric, and Others)) - Technology Trends, Market Analysis, Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030."

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market size was valued at US$ 8.13 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 22.23 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 10.02% from 2022 to 2030.

Concierge Medicine is a comparatively modern trend in the United States' healthcare system, intended and executed mainly through primary care physicians to deliver complete treatment in a timely way. Concierge medicine, sometimes known as "private medicine," is an alternative to standard medical procedures that aim to better serve patients' and doctors' needs. These subscription-based business models, which are primarily used in Internal Medicine, serve as a lifeline for both patients with chronic diseases and doctors.

The concierge medicine market is still modest in comparison to the usual style of treatment. However, during the previous few years, this sort of service has seen steady growth. A significant trend driving the primary care doctor market is the need for high-quality patient care. The shift to value-based healthcare in numerous countries is the rising demand for primary care doctors. The emergence of telemedicine firms is also expected to boost market growth in the near future.

Concierge medicine has enhanced efficiency by providing easy access to healthcare services and better chronic illness management. The market's rise may be ascribed to these facilities' lower wait times, transparency, and high-quality treatment. Furthermore, one of the significant elements fueling market expansion is the simple access to these facilities. The market growth is expected to expand as the number of patients requiring specialist treatment grows. Concierge medical services are seeing an increase in membership because of Covid-19. The pandemic has altered the landscape of patient care in ways that traditional hospitals and healthcare practices are finding difficult to adjust to.

The U.S. accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The healthcare business in the United States is enormous, and it is only becoming more prominent as the population grows. Many companies and healthcare organizations collaborate to improve patient happiness and treatment quality. Furthermore, in order to establish a presence in this rapidly increasing market, companies have been expanding their sites by upgrading existing facilities around the country.

Major vital Players of Concierge Medicine market are Frisco Concierge Medicine, Sollis Health, Elysium Medical, Inc., Longeviti Health, Included Health, Northwest Community Healthcare, Elm Place Medical Group, MD2 International, Concierge Home Integrative Care, GoForward, Inc, WorldClinic, MDVIP, Signature MD, Crossover Health, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC, PartnerMD, Concierge Consultants & Cardiology, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Peninsula Doctor, Cambell Family Medicine, Destination Health, Priority Physicians, Inc., U.S. San Diego Health, Garner Health Technology, Inc., Risalto Health Inc., HeyRenee, The Perfect Companion, Inc., Upstate Concierge Medicine, SM Concierge Medicine, United Concierge Medicine, Sutter Health, Penn Personalized Care, Spectrum Health, Transcarent, Concierge Medicine Europe, Mediconcierge srl, Macbeth International, European Wellness Retreat, Swiss Medical Gate, HCA Concierge Centre, Concierge Choice UK, eedoo health concierge and Other Prominent Player.

Key Developments:

In Jan 2022 , HeyRenee raised $4.4 million in a seed round headed by Quiet Capital, with participation from City Light Capital, Fika Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Mucker Capital, SaaS Ventures, and Tau Ventures. HeyRenee intends to be the first open platform to seamlessly create the optimal blend of services for each patient's particular requirements and then assist them through a simple, interactive daily plan.

In Jan 2022 , Sollis Health announced its Series A investment round, which was headed by Torch Capital and Denali Growth Partners. Sollis will be able to expand its unique brand of medical treatment to more patients, both in established cities such as New York , Los Angeles , and Miami / Palm Beach and in new markets such as San Francisco , through this funding.

Market Segments

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Type

Independent Concierge Physician

Network-Affiliated Concierge Physician

The U.S. and Europe Concierge Medicine Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Specialty Areas

Primary Care

Internal Medicine

Osteopathic Medicine

Cardiology

Pediatric

Others

