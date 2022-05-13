- (PLX AI) - RaySearch shares rose 9% after the company reported earnings earlier than expected as revenue beat expectations.
- • Q1 sales SEK 208 million vs. estimate SEK 178 million
- • Q1 operating profit SEK 29 million vs. estimate SEK 4 million
- • The higher turnover during the quarter is mainly due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding, which has led to significantly improved market conditions and as a result, increased license sales, the company said
- • The strong order intake and the increased sales that we now see are a direct consequence of the declining effects of the pandemic, the CEO said
