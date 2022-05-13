Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000904986

Issuer Name

BELLWAY P L C

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Polaris Capital Management LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.9646000.0000003.9646004895511
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.0640000.0000004.064000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB000090498648955113.9646000.000000
Sub Total 8.A48955113.964600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTEXPIRATION DATEEXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIODNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTEXPIRATION DATEEXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIODPHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENTNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate Controlling PersonName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Boston, MA USA

