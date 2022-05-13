DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.4054

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 136895628

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 161707 EQS News ID: 1352439 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)