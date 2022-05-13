PotNetwork Holdings Inc.: Diamond Expands Product Offering With Launch of THC Cartridges

Delta 8 carts, Delta 10 carts, HHC carts and more offer exciting new strains and flavors

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Diamond CBD ("Diamond"), one of the largest cannabis retailers in the United States, has announced the launch of various THC products. Diamond has introduced vaping cartridges in Delta 8-THC, Delta 10-THC, HHC, and THC-O varieties. Consumers have an extensive choice of strains from which to choose, offering them a wide variety of flavors and terpene profiles.

Diamond's newly released line of Delta 8 cartridges is geared toward satisfying consumers and providing them with the desired effects. Safe, premium distillate carts without additives or carcinogens. Delta 8 has been the newest trend in the cannabis industry.

"For Delta 8, it's basically like when CBD was introduced into the consumer market several years ago, with widespread excitement and potential for a milder, smoother relaxing effect," said Diamond President, Kevin Hagen.

As an industry innovator and marketing leader in the ever growing CBD world, Diamond chose to experiment on their own. Delta-8 THC is being introduced into the company's vaping products, along with several other psychoactive ingredients. With the introduction of Delta 10 cartridges, in addition to HHC cartridges and THC-O cartridges, Diamond stepped up its product portfolio.

A Multitude of Strains To Choose From

You should consider the effect you wish to obtain, the conditions you feel, as well as the flavors and odors that are most enjoyable to you when selecting your next favorite strain. It is advisable to experiment with many strains to determine what you prefer and enjoy.

Some of the introduced strains are:

Pineapple Express

Wedding Cake

Blue Dream

Grand Daddy Purple

Maui Wowie

Sour Diesel

Gorilla Glue

Durban Poison

& many more

Scientifically Formulated for Perfection

Diamond CBD employs a well-credentialed team of professionals, scientists, and researchers who come together to produce ideal cannabinoids for consumer use. Whether consumers are looking for energy and focus from Delta 10, relaxation and calm from Delta 8, or the wellness benefits of CBD, they'll find just the right ratio of cannabinoids in every cart. From Delta 8 to THC-O and more, each compound is bred for its genetics and terpenes and hand-produced to have the perfect formulation. Moreover, each strain has an ideal balance of aroma, scent, and flavor to give every puff a sweet taste making Diamond CBD the only way to cap off a long day.

About Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com. Diamond CBD is a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

CONTACT:

Diamond CBD

800-433-0127

info@diamoncbd.com

SOURCE: Diamond CBD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701212/Diamond-Expands-Product-Offering-With-Launch-of-THC-Cartridges