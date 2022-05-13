A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Cornell University, and Wuhan University have presented a completely precious metal-free alkaline fuel cell with enhanced performance using a carbon-coated nickel anode. Meanwhile, the Port of Rotterdam has offered to supply northwestern Europe with 4.6 million tonnes of hydrogen by 2030. According to RMI, Europe will import green hydrogen between 2024 and 2030. RenewableUK sees room for hydrogen exports from the UK to the EU.A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Cornell University, and Wuhan University have ...

