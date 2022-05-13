Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: A3CPHR ISIN: SE0015672282 
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (73/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
10, 2022, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations 2:1.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 18, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0015672282       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 17, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017767742       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 18, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
