Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Tradegate
10.05.22
12:24 Uhr
4,600 Euro
+0,060
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,62016:36
4,5404,60016:36
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 16:16
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 13

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 11 May 2022, the following share purchase transactions were made:

Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, purchased 20,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at US$4.8745 per share.

Following this transaction, Robert Lusardi has an interest in the Company of 48,000 common shares, representing 0.0196%.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobert Lusardi
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
US$4.874520,000
d)Aggregated information
20,000
US$97,490.94
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-05
f)Place of the transactionLCSHF US: OTC

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
13 May 2022		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.