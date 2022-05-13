Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: A3CPHR ISIN: SE0015672282 Ticker-Symbol: V72 
Tradegate
13.05.22
12:47 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,150
+2,44 %
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Betsson AB (74/22)

With effect from May 23, 2022, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BETS IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017767767              
Order book ID:  257169                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
