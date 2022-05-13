Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Betsson AB (74/22)

With effect from May 23, 2022, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 07, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BETS IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767767 Order book ID: 257169 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com