The Lebanese government has approved 11 licenses for 165 MW of PV capacity. The licenses are part of a 180 MW solar tender that the country initiated in January 2017.The Lebanese Council of Ministers has finally concluded the licensing phase for a 180 MW solar tender involving 12 projects of equal size, with the approval of 11 licenses this week, for a total of 165 MW of new PV capacity. The 11 projects are spread across four main regions: Bekaa (including the provinces of Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel), Mount Lebanon, South (the provinces of South Lebanon and Nabatiyeh), and North (including North ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...