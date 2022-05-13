Anzeige
13.05.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificates issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. (228/22)

The following certificates issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. are listed
on Nasdaq First North: 

Long name       Trading code   ISIN    
----------------------------------------------------
AVA RYSSLAND TRACKER AVARYSSLANDTRACK JE00BK5XN594
----------------------------------------------------
AVA GAZPROM TRACKER  AVAGAZPROMTRACK  JE00BJ7H8245
----------------------------------------------------

The underlying instrument of AVA RYSSLAND TRACKER is a Russian Depositary Index
(ISIN code AT0000634076) listed on Wiener Börse. The index is suspended from
trading on Wiener Börse since March 2022. 

The underlying instrument of AVA GAZPROM TRACKER is a depositary receipt of
PJSC Gazprom (ISIN code US3682872078) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The
depositary receipt is suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange since
March 2022. 

Item 3.1.1 of the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and Certificates (the
"Rulebook") state that if the underlying instrument of a listed certificate is
a security, the price of that security must be reliable and publicly available. 

Item 3.1.3 of the Rulebook state that if the underlying instrument of a listed
certificate is an index, the price or value measure of that index must be
reliable and publicly available. 

According to item 3.5.2 of the Rulebook, Nasdaq Stockholm AB may decide to
terminate the trading in a listed certificate if the instrument or the issuer
no longer fulfils the listing requirements. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist AVA
RYSSLAND TRACKER (AVARYSSLANDTRACK, ISIN code JE00BK5XN594) and AVA GAZPROM
TRACKER (AVAGAZPROMTRACK, ISIN code JE00BJ7H8245) with immediate effect. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
