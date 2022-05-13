Digital transformation of public safety enables dynamic operating environment to better address the evolving array of threats and major incidents

KWESST's Critical Incident Management solutions provide first responders with real-time networked situational awareness information that improves safety and incident management

Responding to RFPs from national, regional, and local public agencies

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced the appointment of Daniel V. Garcia to lead the expansion of the Company's Critical Incident Management solutions to the public safety market. Garcia is former Assistant Chief of Police for the Dallas Police Department and Chief of Police of the Phoenix Police Department.

"KWESST has clearly demonstrated its ability to deliver digital transformation technologies for tactical military systems, leveraging the Team Awareness Kit ("TAK") ecosystem of products to provide real-time exchange of situational awareness, navigation, imagery, and operational information for soldiers on the ground, and now we are applying these proven digitization solutions to the public safety market," said Rick Bowes, Vice President of KWESST's Digitization and Counter-Threat division. "Our solutions solve critical challenges for law enforcement, fire, emergency response, search and rescue, and natural disaster management, all of whom require networked situational awareness to understand, decide, and act faster and more efficiently in response to a critical incident."

According to Accenture, digital transformation presents one of the biggest challenges for public safety agencies. Globally, the public safety and security market was $435 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $868 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

"I am very excited at the potential for KWESST's digital transformation technologies to provide the kind of integrated situational awareness solution that agencies everywhere need," said Garcia. "As the former head of two of America's largest police forces, I know firsthand the importance of implementing solutions that can improve responder safety and incident management. KWESST's solutions are the critical missing piece in major incident response."

KWESST is actively responding to proposal requests from national, regional and local public agencies. "There is clearly significant potential to extend our digital transformation capabilities to the public safety market across the U.S.," said Bowes.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123913