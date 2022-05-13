Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 17:28
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.: BOE Releases World's First 55 inch 8K AMQLED Display Demo Debuting SID Display Week with More Extreme Visual Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. successfully developed the world's first 55-inch 8K active matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) display, which is currently exhibited in the SID Display Week 2022 in San Jose, CA. This is another innovation breakthrough in active matrix quantum dot display following the release of 55-inch 4K AMQLED display demo in 2020. This world's first 55-inch 8K AMQLED display utilizes electroluminescent quantum dot technology, combining with the oxide TFT driving and inkjet printing process for all functional layers (except cathode), which made it the real "active self-emitting quantum dot display".

Quantum dots, also known as semiconductor nanocrystals, have the unique physical properties including tunable emission wavelength and narrow full width at half maximum. Comparing to quantum dot backlight technology, AMQLED is free of backlight, while the quantum dots are laminated by injected current. AMQLED technology has the advantages of self-emitting, wide color gamut, and long lifetime, etc., which make it the direction of quantum dot display technology. Meanwhile, inkjet printing is considered to be the most mutual manufacturing process for QLED mass production, which can greatly improve the utilization rate of materials, thereby effectively reducing manufacturing costs.

At present, electroluminescent AMQLED display technology is in the "explosion" period and attracts R&D attentions from academia and major players in display industry around the world. Through continuous innovation, BOE launched a number of AMQLED displays including the 5-inch, 14-inch and 55-inch(4K) demos. BOE is leading the trend of quantum dots display technology and moved an important step forward to the mass production of AMQLED technology. The launch of world's first 55 inch 8K AMQLED demo illustrated that BOE is one of the leading players in the field of quantum dot display, which will further improve the competitiveness in the world for Chinese display industry.

© 2022 PR Newswire
