Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Update to Announcement of 9 May 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, provides a further update at the request of Peterhouse Capital Limited ("Peterhouse").

The announcement released by Love Hemp on 9 May 2022 incorrectly stated that Peterhouse Capital Limited ("Peterhouse") had resigned as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser "following the update by the Company that an investor in the February 2022 placing had failed to complete their investment of £1.2 million."

Love Hemp wishes to clarify that Peterhouse in fact resigned as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser before the release of the Company's update on 3 May 2022 and that the investor who failed to complete their investment of £1.2 million was a participant in the subscription, not the placing by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focused on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

