Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European services Group for elderly and fragile people, with a strong footprint in 7 countries, officially joined the EAN following its General Assembly on April 5 in Malmö, Sweden. Thus, Korian joins national nursing home associations and other elderly care networks in 27 countries, EAN' members.

EAN contributes to major European projects such as the EU Health Data Space and the EU Care Strategy.

Longevity is one of the biggest challenge for the next decade in Europe, along with the rise of chronic diseases. By 2030, 65+ population will grow significantly by over 20% to 126 million people across Europe and 45 million of this same age range will have to live with at least two chronic diseases.

The result is a considerable increase in the need for support and health services and greater needs in terms of training employees, defining good practices and quality standards for care, and developing and integrating information systems. European societal developments and their economic and social impact will need to be supported by effective public policies, both at national and European level.

European Ageing Network members are serving over 1 million older people in Europe and are paving the way to improve best practices in elderly care so that older people everywhere can live healthier, more independent lives with services tailored to their needs as they evolve.

Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, affirms: "In addition to the actions we already carry out through our national professional organizations in each one of the countries in which we are present, by becoming a direct member of the EAN, we wish to contribute to the design of common responses on a European scale in the field of health and for the elderly

"With members in 27 countries, EAN represents more than 10,000 organizations providing services to elderly and fragile people in Europe every day. The care sector throughout Europe is facing challenging times in terms of goals: educating staff and upgrading skills, developing new training systems, assuring quality social services and, last but not least, keeping up with the digital revolution. We warmly welcome Korian as one of the major private European players, and we are sure that their contribution will be crucial for expert discussions, bringing all the stakeholders together in order to work on sustainable and future-oriented solutions." said Jirí Horecký, president of EAN.

