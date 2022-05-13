AESARA (www.aesara.com) is pleased to announce their attendance and poster presentations this ISPOR 2022 held in Washington, D.C. from May 16 18, 2022. A total of six posters will be presented by the AESARA team and collaborators, focusing on health economic and outcome research (HEOR) topics.

"Being part of ISPOR, sharing ideas and learnings is critical to not only propel the field of HEOR forward, but also to make an impact on healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives," said Chad Patel, US Head of Strategic Partnerships.

The AESARA posters (www.aesara.com/ispor-2022) include topics related to:

The role of disease-level patient experience in health technology assessment (HTA) and regulatory decision making

How social media can be leveraged to gain patient experience insights in rare diseases

Considerations related to new product planning based on FDA draft guidance on benefit-risk assessment

Cost of healthcare resource use (HCRU) in patients in diabetic macular edema

Validation of health-related quality of life (QoL) in patients with recurrent Clostridiodes difficile infection

A systematic review of healthcare resource use (HCRU) and cost of treatment in Clostridiodes difficile infection

New this year, ISPOR's Core Content Team has curated a collection of research posters which includes AESARA's poster on leveraging social media to gain patient experience insights in rare disease. This poster directly links to this year's ISPOR theme of patient-driven digital healthcare and its place in transforming patients' lives.

"Social media is integral to modern society and will play a critical role in patient experience research and understanding how medicines impact patients," says lead author Rachel Black. "Under the leadership of Clark Freifeld, AESARA's Digital Team plans to utilize machine learning applications to automate the top-level filtering for relevant threads as well as the more challenging semantic labelling task. This novel tool allows to generate insights on patient experience around treatment, quality of life, and burden of illness in rare diseases that may not be available through traditional qualitative research."

Ruslan Horblyuk, Chief Strategic Consulting Officer of AESARA adds, "AESARA is actively investing in HEOR and the next generation of researchers. It is very rewarding to see a return on this investment with the diverse set of presentations by AESARA colleagues and scholars at this year's ISPOR, furthering industry's understanding of innovative patient experience research among other topics."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005441/en/

Contacts:



Pam Read

+1 587 233 4260 pam@aesara.com