BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, May 13
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Ms Merryn Somerset Webb, non-executive director of the Company, has retired as a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc with effect from the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 May 2022.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 13 May 2022
