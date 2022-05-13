Anzeige
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 13

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Ms Merryn Somerset Webb, non-executive director of the Company, has retired as a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc with effect from the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 May 2022.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 13 May 2022

