Operational and Strategic Highlights
Financial Highlights and Progress
Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group: "The first quarter of 2022 shows stable financial performance despite the strong headwinds caused by the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe. We have managed to achieve one of the highest quarterly EBITDA results in the company's history and maintain stable net profitability. We have further improved our balance sheet during the first quarter by collecting payments from previously sold businesses and fully settling outstanding receivables for Longo business and Mogo Kazakhstan. The received funds were further redeployed into the company's portfolio, thus ensuring further growth. Meanwhile, Eleving Group has successfully listed its subordinated bonds on Nasdaq First North, and part of the Group's shareholder loans have already been replaced with subordinated bonds. Eleving Group is paying close attention to the situation in Ukraine and Belarus while taking deliberate actions to reduce the exposure of the company's portfolio in the respective markets. Despite the complex situation and halted loan issuances in both markets, inbound cash flow and portfolio performance in Belarus remains excellent, with profitable monthly operations. Additionally, Ukraine shows strong signs of improvement, with April cash flows already on a better trajectory than in March. Considering global inflationary pressure on goods and services, we can still observe a very high demand for our mobility and consumer products. We have a strong track record proving that Eleving Group's business model can quickly adapt to market changes, and the chosen strategy helps the company to overcome any short-term turbulences. Furthermore, currently we are not observing fundamental changes in our customers' credit discipline, and the portfolio quality remains intact."
The full unaudited report for the three months ended 31 March 2022 is available under: https://eleving.com/investors/
Conference Call:
A conference call in English with the Group's management team to discuss the results is scheduled for 17 May 2022 at 15:00 CET.
Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5748666
Contact:
Eleving Group
Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@eleving.com
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group comprises a number of financial technology companies with a global presence. The Group operates in the vehicle and consumer finance segments in 3 continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively changing financial service industries in its countries of operation. Founded in 2012 in Latvia, the Group has revolutionized the way people purchase cars. Having expanded across the Baltics within its first year in business, the Group continued expansion in the following years, servicing a total of 14 active markets. With its headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa. For two consecutive years (2020, 2021), the Group has appeared on the Financial Times list of Europe's 1000 fastest growing companies.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.
