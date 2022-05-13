Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Today, Scorefam - a crypto sports staking platform that allows football lovers to stake on matches with the Scorefam Token ($SFT) - announced its product launch and its platform's entrance into the market.





This project intends to break the betting cycle by cutting down worldwide betting losses drastically. Scorefam creates a space for consistent income growth and crypto industry education. The flagship feature - Locked Gaming, allows you to invest in games. Here you can make match predictions and earn up to 20% weekly percentage yield (WPY) on your capital when you predict correctly for the period of 7 days, making sure you never lose. Additionally, Flexible and Multiflex gaming are two other interesting features that give you a feel of the full betting experience.

This is incredibly unique and a first for crypto and sports lovers. Click here to sign up for the event and click here to get more information on the launch processes.

"Our team has done an outstanding job in creating a platform that merges the benefits of cryptocurrency with the love of football. With every process involved crafted with care, precision, and series of testing, combining crypto with sports is immensely beneficial to our community" said Simisoluwa Adeyemo CEO and Co-founder. "The platform is built by the brightest minds in cryptocurrency, business development & programming, taking into consideration usability, user experience, user flow, creativity, and a seamless transaction system, and highly profitable new staking model," he added.





"With our lossless gaming feature, NFT marketplace and fantasy league, we intend to give our community pathway into world of cryptocurrency through football. Not only a fun experience with their favorite sport but an opportunity to learn and earn crypto" said Babasola Sofowora, COO and Co-founder.

Lossless, faultless and borderless are the pillars that make up the product. Lossless refers to Scorefam's locked gaming feature, where your stake serves as an investment with high yields weekly. faultless simply touches on asset safety and security. Vetted by crypto security platforms and guarded by the best tech in system security, digital assets acquired are in good hands. Lastly, borderless. Scorefam's Decentralized sports staking platform gives anyone anywhere in the world access all you need in soccer staking and access to the infinite world of cryptocurrency.

About Scorefam

Scorefam is set up to innovate the way we use blockchain technology in gaming, by creating a bridge between the crypto sphere and the world of football. Our mission is to bridge the gap between the crypto world and the world of sports. We do this by offering a degree of anonymity and total ownership over the game assets. Scorefam's existing ecosystem makes it simple and straightforward to stake on football matches with its growing network.

