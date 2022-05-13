Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
13.05.22
08:03 Uhr
20,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,25 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,47520,47021:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2022 | 21:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, May 13, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2022, it has distributed a total of 40,017 shares to members of its Board of Directors as part of the non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM, to be held in May 2023.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO and Tigo Business brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad18e27b-bcb9-42ee-8df7-476fc93f1e3d)

MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.