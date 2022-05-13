Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") reports that "Captiva Shareholders only" are invited to a confidential non-recorded private telephonic Shareholder's group discussion which will be held immediately after the Company's shareholder meeting on May 18th, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT. This Confidential Shareholders Only group discussion will cover all topics related only to the subjects of Solargram and Mexico. The CEO of Captiva, located in California, will also answer any and all questions related to the Company's attempts via litigation in Canada (and potential litigation in the USA) against Solargram and Len Wood, to recover all monies advanced to Solargram and Len Wood, which together, total $6.92 Million cash, plus legal costs, damages, and all other costs and punitive remedies available under law.

Attendees that are only Captiva Shareholders can dial-in but their phone numbers will remain confidential. In an effort to have a thorough discussion amongst shareholders only without any telephonic static or sound interference, all Captiva shareholders are invited to send their full written questions in confidence, anytime in advance of the meeting, by email to westernwind@shaw.ca

This private non-recorded group discussion for Captiva Shareholders Only is chaired in confidence by the CEO of the Company residing in California. This Discussion will be held in complete confidence and all parties attending must adhere to California Penal Code 632. No recording or eavesdropping is allowed by anyone and is strictly not permitted.

California Penal Code 632 PC prohibits eavesdropping or recording, which is defined as using an electronic amplifying or recording device to listen in on another person's confidential communication. The offense can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony, and carries a maximum sentence of up to 3 years in jail. Jeff Ciachurski and/or Captiva is not granting such permission to eavesdrop or record.

Please submit your confidential questions by email to the email address above and your email address and name will not be disclosed. To listen to the CEO of Captiva in California answer your confidential questions, below are the following Confidential Dial in numbers:

Dial by your location:

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-244-8677

US Toll Free: 1-855-282-6330

Attendee Access Code: 2632 858 4057





On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

