Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. ("HerdWhistle", "we" or "our") has released v2.0 of its proprietary cattle monitoring system, HerdWhistle Feedlot (the "System"). For pennies per head per day, the System is the first in the world that provides individual animal monitoring on large scale (1,000 - 1,000,000 head). The System's v2.0 continues to deliver the same precise visibility for feedlot operations, but is now available to be drop-shipped into any location, easy to install and with no external power requirements.

The System's v1.0 broke new ground with the longest UHF RFID sensor in the world. The R&D for v2.0 replaced numerous expensive components, reshoring our entire supply chain to reduce dependency on global instability, and in the process delivering a lower profile, easier to install, solution.

The new system also features new Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality. PoE enables a single cable to simultaneously carry electric power and data to the system, cutting back both materials and power usage. Add-ons for solar and wind power give access to feedlot in remote areas without electricity to the pens.

HerdWhistle Feedlot v2.0 is now available to feedlots in North America.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle provides beef producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve cattle performance. Each solution provides feedlot and cow-calf operators with remote herd management and precision monitoring of individual cattle. Data science neural network models are trained daily with millions of data points to produce recommendations to drive actions.

For more information contact:

Robert Carleton, President

Email: rcarleton@herdwhistle.com

Telephone: (587) 943-4404

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124032