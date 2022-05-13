Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a U.S-based Global Safety Certification Company for an evaluation licence of Cybeats' enterprise cybersecurity product suite.

The evaluation agreement is with a company that serves over 125 countries and has participated in the safety analysis of many novel technologies over the last century. As a global safety certification leader they are approved to perform safety testing by certain U.S. federal agencies, and deals with standards and certifications in industries such as sustainability, electronic products, buildings and industrial control equipment. The Cybeats SBOM Studio product suite provides valuable insights into software supply chains, and with mandated SBOM requirements beginning implementation, Cybeats is well-positioned to capitalize.

"As governments and organizations embrace the growing software supply chain security threats and challenges ahead, organizations that help manage standards and certifications are important to ensuring compliance across critical industries," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb Inc. "To service national and critical infrastructure software assets, the Cybeats SBOM Studio team is using opportunities like this one to entrench the platform as a valuable software supply chain platform for governments and large organizations around the globe."

As critical industries see a sharp increase in cybersecurity threats to software supply chains, federal governments and private sectors have recognized that increasing the security measures of related software is of national security interest. Numerous governing bodies such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) have issued supply chain cybersecurity guidelines within the past year.

2022 FDA Medical Device Cybersecurity

On April 8, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration published new guidance, "Cybersecurity in Medical Devices: Quality System Considerations and Content of Premarket Submissions." Manufacturers must document all software components of a device, which may be done through a software bill of materials (SBOM). As part of configuration management, device manufacturers should have control of software through source code escrow and source code backups. If this control is not available, a plan of how the third-party software component could be updated or replaced must be established.

About SBOM

An SBOM is a record of all software components that make up a product. It is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are included in the software. An analogy for SBOM is the nutritional ingredients list found on everyday food products, such as a can of coke. A Coca Cola ingredient list includes information that can be used to gauge allergy risk, expiry dates, and other food safety information. Just as food products are mandated to provide this list to consumers, SBOM is quickly becoming a similar standard in the software industry.

The Whitehouse signed an executive order in May 2021 stipulating that all vendors responsible for supplying software to federal agencies must provide an SBOM. Organizations and governments are growing more aware of the importance of software supply chain security. Many regulations take effect in and around August 2022, and others are to follow thereafter. It is anticipated that SBOM will become a global standard across industries.

Cybeats SBOM Studio gives access to one-of-a-kind tools to manage SBOM needs and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include:

SBOM document management and repository

Vulnerability, threat insights, risk management

Software license infringement alerts

SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, at reduced cost

The Company is not making any expressed or explicit claims that the agreement discussed herein has, or will necessarily lead to, commercial engagements that involve financial or commercial revenues for any Cybeats product lines or for Scryb Inc.

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber risks from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

