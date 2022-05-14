Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Florida-based personal injury law firm, The Founders Law, has won justice for their client in their first return to a trial since the onset of COVID-19. Securing $930,000 in compensation for the victim of a car accident, this group of civil attorneys continues their track record of recovering over $25 million for their clients since they opened in 2018.





"We are uniquely committed to our clients, many of whom have suffered injuries and losses that were preventable and not their fault," says Robert Dominguez, managing partner of The Founders Law. "Customer service is our focus, and we have a team of attorneys who take unmatched care in the services they provide to ensure that our clients are satisfied and given justice."

Beyond coverage of the personal injury portion of an incident, The Founders Law also covers property damage and medical bill reduction so that clients do not see any ongoing ramifications or financial penalties. "We work as hard as possible to get our clients the most money that we can. Our entire business is based on integrity and hard work, and we make those values felt in every customer interaction."

The Founders Law has demonstrated their capacity to deliver client service that is beyond any other firm in their field. "We get a lot of resistance from clients at first as a result of bad experiences they may have had with other attorneys, but we change the course of their narrative through our attentive and caring service."

Poised to significantly impact each client they work with, The Founders Law is aiming to open additional branches throughout the state in the future.

To learn more about The Founders Law, visit their website: https://www.thefounderslaw.com

Contact: Robert Domínguez

5881 NW 151 St. Miami Lakes FL 33014

Cell: 786-973-5323

Email: Robert@thefounderslaw.com

