Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der globale Zugang für TAAT!
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2022 | 23:08
81 Leser
CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A and CCL.B) ("the Company"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,240,092 Class A voting shares representing 95.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of eleven (11) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2022, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee
Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Linda A. Cash

11,239,667

99.998

200

0.002
Vincent J. Galifi

11,239,167

99.994

700

0.006
Alan D. Horn

11,239,467

99.996

400

0.004
Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson

11,239,367

99.996

500

0.004
Donald G. Lang

11,239,467

99.996

400

0.004
Erin M. Lang

11,239,467

99.996

400

0.004
Stuart W. Lang

11,239,667

99.998

200

0.002
Geoffrey T. Martin

11,239,767

99.999

100

0.001
Douglas W. Muzyka

11,239,467

99.996

400

0.004
Thomas C. Peddie

11,239,667

99.998

200

0.002
Susana Suarez-Gonzalez

11,239,767

99.999

100

0.001

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701280/CCL-Industries-Announces-2022-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
