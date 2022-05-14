DJ flatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years

flatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) has extended its sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of schedule until June 2027. For at least the next two seasons, Europe's leading online broker will continue to be present as the main sponsor on the player's jerseys of the "FohlenElf", and co-sponsoring has been agreed for the three subsequent seasons until 2027.

Frank Niehage, CEO flatexDEGIRO AG: "We are extremely pleased to continue our successful partnership with Borussia beyond the coming season as the main sponsor and thus to continue to accompany the development of this outstanding club and its fans as a long-term partner. As the European market leader in online brokerage, we pursue sustainable and long-term relationships holistically, with both our customers and business partners."

Stephan Schippers, Managing Director Borussia Mönchengladbach: "We are very pleased about this early commitment at a time of macroeconomic strain. This new agreement is evidence of the trusting and successful cooperation between Borussia and flatexDEGIRO AG as well as of the sustainable orientation of the joint partnership."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO flatexDEGIRO AG: "In the first two seasons - despite all Covid-related restrictions - the sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach has already contributed greatly to significantly increasing the brand awareness of flatex in Germany but also that of our company flatexDEGIRO throughout Europe. With our extended commitment, we look forward to further deepening the opportunities for strategic cooperation in the coming seasons."

Guido Uhle, Director of Sponsoring of Borussia Mönchengladbach: "After the contract extension with our sleeve partner Sonepar is this extended continuation partnership with our main sponsor, flatexDEGIRO AG, is a further significant building block in our partner structure, which is designed for stability and constancy. We are very much looking forward to the next few years with flatexDEGIRO." For more information please contact:

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7- 8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en End of Media Release

