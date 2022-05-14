Ceek VR Inc.: CEEK Virtual Reality Partners With Playing for Change Foundation for 2022 Official Formula 1 CRYPTO.COM Miami Grand Prix After Party and the Impact Awards

In celebration of the upcoming Impact Awards, Hard Rock & Playing for Change Foundation collaborate for the Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix After Party Honoring legendary artist Luis Fonsi, with musical performances by iconic artists: CeeLo Green, Manuel Turizo, Mau y Ricky, and many more incredible artists.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2022 / CEEK VR is excited to partner with the incredible Playing For Change Foundation. As partners, CEEK will exclusively premiere the Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix after party and Impact Awards show in the CEEK VR METAVERSE.

Playing for Change Foundation held its premier concert, the Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix After Party, on May 4th , 2022 at DAER Hard Rock Hollywood, with proceeds from sales going back to the foundation to continue its initiative of bringing music & arts education to youth worldwide ahead of their annual PFCF Impact Awards at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, FL. on May 14th , 2022. This year's performances by award-winning artists will premiere exclusively in the CEEK METAVERSE . The Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix After Party is primed to draw top names from celebrities and influencers, Miami socialites, as well as the Grand Prix circuit's top racers.

Additionally, CEEK VR has teamed with The Impact Awards / Playing for Change Foundation to bring this year's event to the CEEK Metaverse. Many award-winning performances will be on www.ceek.com as well as on the CEEK VR App. The CEEK Metaverse will also feature an exclusive NFT collection with Impact Awards in celebration of the music superstars and their fans. Founder and CEO, Mary Spio says, "The exclusive The Impact Awards / Playing for Change Foundation NFT collection enables us to engage music fans in an exciting and impactful way, while raising funds for a truly important cause."

This year's Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) Impact Awards Gala honors musical icons, Luis Fonsi & Paula Abdul for their career-long philanthropic initiatives toward making the world a better place on May 14th, 2022 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, FL. PFCF is a non-profit organization that operates over 50+ locations across 15 countries, with a mission of creating positive change through music and arts education, and alongside this year's honorees, are able to continue their worldwide impact. PFCF Founder, Whitney Korenke says, "Partnering with the CEEK Metaverse for this year's Impact Awards is a perfect match. Our two organizations are aligned in our vision to empower people from all parts of the world through music and art. CEEK's platform will help extend the reach of the show on a global level."

About The CEEK Metaverse:

CEEK is a celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, Avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making VR experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandize. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandize with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts. The CEEK metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. Please check out www.ceek.com.

About Playing for Change Foundation:

For 15 years, Playing for Change Foundation has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 15 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit us online at www.playingforchange.org, email us at info@playingforchange.org, follow us: Facebook: PlayingForChangeFoundation, Instagram: @PlayingForChangeFoundation.

