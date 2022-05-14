China Development Foundation: Angel Koo Amps Up Sustainable Directives with China Financial Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2022 / China Development Financial (CDF) (TWSE:2883) has ambitiously been the first financial institution in Taiwan to announce a net-zero emissions target by 2045. With transition strategies already planned in accordance with the U.N.-Convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a decision was swiftly made to work with the Science Based Target initiative program to have a scientific process in reducing carbon.

Angelo Koo, chairman of CDIB Capital International, the private equity arm of CDF, has included other proactive directives aimed at putting in motion concrete progress. CDIB, as part of CDF, works with high-carbon clients by offering low-carbon transition strategies using investment and financing plans. Another subsidiary of CDF has also committed by excluding investments in coal-fired or coal mining businesses. The result of efforts at CDF so far has been recognized through the Bronze Award of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

