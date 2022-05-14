Anzeige
14.05.2022 | 17:08
China Development Foundation: Angel Koo Amps Up Sustainable Directives with China Financial Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2022 / China Development Financial (CDF) (TWSE:2883) has ambitiously been the first financial institution in Taiwan to announce a net-zero emissions target by 2045. With transition strategies already planned in accordance with the U.N.-Convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a decision was swiftly made to work with the Science Based Target initiative program to have a scientific process in reducing carbon.

China Development Foundation, Saturday, May 14, 2022, Press release picture

Angelo Koo, chairman of CDIB Capital International, the private equity arm of CDF, has included other proactive directives aimed at putting in motion concrete progress. CDIB, as part of CDF, works with high-carbon clients by offering low-carbon transition strategies using investment and financing plans. Another subsidiary of CDF has also committed by excluding investments in coal-fired or coal mining businesses. The result of efforts at CDF so far has been recognized through the Bronze Award of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

Media Contacts:
Company: Jet-Go Consulting.
Contact person: Alvin Yang
Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701407/Angel-Koo-Amps-Up-Sustainable-Directives-with-China-Financial-Development

