ATX TR stays low after last weeks attack from Chancellor Nehammer on Verbunds profits. News came from Verbund (2), Rosenbauer, Vienna Stock Exchange, ams Osram, FACC, Addiko, Palfinger, Wienerberger, RHI Magnesita and Andritz. RBI, Strabag and AT&S showed nice comeback moves. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,65% to 6.387 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -18,62%. Up to now there were 44 days with a positive and 49 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 22,6% away, from the low 7,54%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,7%, the weakest is Monday with -1,23%. These are the best-performers this week: RBI 9,45% in front of Strabag 9,22% and AT&S 8,11%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -7,7% in front of ...

