Rosenbauer: The Rosenbauer Group generated revenues of Euro 176.7 mn in the first three months of 2022 (1-3/2021: Euro 206.2 mn). The volume of the Group's business was thus 14.3% lower than in the comparative period of the previous year. The reason for this development is the ongoing disruptions to international supply chains, primarily the delayed deliveries of truck chassis, which have been further exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and which are delaying the completion as well as handover of vehicles. The material bottlenecks are now affecting the North American plants as well as Rosenbauer's European production sites. As a result of the lower gross profit and higher structural costs, EBIT amounted to Euro -18.6 mn (1-3/2021: Euro 0.4 mn). At the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...