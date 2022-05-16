



Washington, D.C., May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Milena Mayorga, El Salvador's ambassador to the United States, will represent her nation and government at this year's Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference organized by the Government Blockchain Association.The conference will focus on blockchain technology in business and government. It will include presentations from experts in the field and a Pitch Competition, Job Fair, and Art Show.H.E. Ambassador Mayorga is a former deputy to the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador and a former model who represented El Salvador in the Miss Universe 1996 pageant. On September 24, 2020, President Nayib Bukele appointed her as Ambassador to the United States.On May 25-27, the GBA will host the Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. For more information, please click here: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-sustainable-economic-growth/.The Government Blockchain Association is an industry group devoted to educating and encouraging the usage of blockchain technology across the world.Despite international criticism, President Nayib Bukele's forward-thinking government legalized bitcoin in late 2021, making it the first nation to do so.Source: Platoblockchain.com (https://platoblockchain.com)Source: GBACopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.