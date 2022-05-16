Varta puts a difficult quarter behind it. The battery expert continues to suffer from weak demand for the otherwise fast-growing lithium-ion button cells. Although growth in energy storage systems and interest in conventional household batteries remain high, this cannot currently compensate for the decline in small rechargeable button cells. The sales from the e-mobility sector that the stock market is eagerly awaiting are still a long way off. Consequently, confidence is fading and investors are becoming much more cautious. A poor chart performance and the current crisis in growth stocks are not helping either. More operational momentum is needed in the course of the year. Here is an update from Ellwangen.

