- (PLX AI) - Renault signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ.
- • To sell 100% of Renault Group's shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute)
- • The closing of these transactions is not subject to any conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained
- • The agreement provides for an option for Renault Group to buy back its interest in AVTOVAZ, exercisable at certain times during the next 6 years
- • Renault confirms financial outlook
