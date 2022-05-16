Nextensa NV: Notes of the Board of Directors on Q1 2022

NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON Q1 2022

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 16 May 2022 07.30 am CEST

KEY FIGURES

For Q1 2022 we note the following key data:

Net result of €21.8 million, or €2.18 per share

Rental income up by €2.1 million

Loan-to-value on the investment portfolio down by two percentage points at 53.7%

Sale of the buildings The Crescent (Anderlecht, Belgium) and Monnet 4 (Kirchberg, Luxembourg) resulting a profit of €5 million

The average financing cost fell from 2.07% in 2021 to 2.05% on 31 March 2022

Developments on Cloche d'Or continue apace, with the sale of the Kockelscheuer building in January 2022 and delivery of the Darwin II building

At the Tour&Taxis site the apartments of the first-phase of Park Lane are gradually being delivered, while events can once again take place in the Sheds, Maison de la Poste and Gare Maritime

16-05-2022-EN FINAL

Attachment