Montag, 16.05.2022
Mega-Rebound Chance bei dieser genialen Silber-Aktie! Sofort einsteigen!
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
13.05.22
17:20 Uhr
67,20 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2022 | 07:41
80 Leser
Nextensa NV: Notes of the Board of Directors on Q1 2022

NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON Q1 2022

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 16 May 2022 07.30 am CEST

KEY FIGURES
For Q1 2022 we note the following key data:

  • Net result of €21.8 million, or €2.18 per share
  • Rental income up by €2.1 million
  • Loan-to-value on the investment portfolio down by two percentage points at 53.7%
  • Sale of the buildings The Crescent (Anderlecht, Belgium) and Monnet 4 (Kirchberg, Luxembourg) resulting a profit of €5 million
  • The average financing cost fell from 2.07% in 2021 to 2.05% on 31 March 2022
  • Developments on Cloche d'Or continue apace, with the sale of the Kockelscheuer building in January 2022 and delivery of the Darwin II building
  • At the Tour&Taxis site the apartments of the first-phase of Park Lane are gradually being delivered, while events can once again take place in the Sheds, Maison de la Poste and Gare Maritime

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
