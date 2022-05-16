Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-16 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 - ELMO Rent ELMO Extraordinary TLN 16.05.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2022 - EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Public offering TLN 20.05.2022 Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 - BluOr Bank BORABONDIPO Public offering TLN RIG 27.05.2022 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 BluOr Bank BORABONDIPO Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Investors event TLN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB055022A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB055022A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Latvenergo ELEK005028A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend ex-date RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend record RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2022 - LHV Group LHV1T Public offering TLN 01.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2022 Inbank INBB070026A Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend payment RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
