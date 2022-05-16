Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-16 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1            Takeover offer   VLN  
   18.05.2022                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.07.2022                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 03.05.2022 - ELMO Rent ELMO            Extraordinary   TLN  
   16.05.2022                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 09.05.2022 - EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Public offering  TLN  
   20.05.2022  Capital EFCUPFFT                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 PRFoods PRF1T            Interim report, 9 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Dividend payment  VLN  
                            starting date      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Dividend record  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Dividend record  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Dividend record  RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 16.05.2022 - BluOr Bank BORABONDIPO        Public offering  TLN RIG
   27.05.2022                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 BluOr Bank BORABONDIPO        Investors event  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Investors event  TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R          Investors event  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Maturity date   VLN  
         LTGB055022A                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB055022A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T           Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Latvenergo ELEK005028A        Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Dividend ex-date  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T          Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend record  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Dividend payment  RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Dividend record  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Dividend payment  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Investors event  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18.05.2022 - LHV Group LHV1T           Public offering  TLN  
   01.06.2022                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2022 Inbank INBB070026A          Maturity date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Dividend payment  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L         Dividend payment  VLN  
                            starting date      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Investors event  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.05.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T       Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.05.2022 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A      Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
