Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

NL0015000IY2 0VD UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de