SciBase: US study shows that EIS and Nevisense significantly improves clinicians' diagnostic accuracy

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that a new study published in the US demonstrated that EIS and Nevisense can significantly improve clinical decisions in the dermatology day-to-day practice, especially for less experienced clinicians. The study titled - "Diagnostic Efficacy Of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy Versus Dermoscopy For Pigmented Skin Lesions: A Pilot Study" and authored by Dr Jonathan Ungar, Associate Director and Assistant Professor, Dermatology Department, et al at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, was published online in "SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous medicine".

The aim of the study was to investigate the impact Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) has on clinical decision-making for atypical pigmented skin lesions (PSLs) when compared to other diagnostic tools such as dermoscopy. Dermatologists, dermatology residents, and medical students completed an online survey eliciting their biopsy decisions for 24 atypical PSLs of varying histopathological diagnosis. Half of the lesions from each diagnosis group were presented as a clinical image with associated dermoscopic image and the other half as a clinical image with the corresponding EIS (Nevisense) score. The study showed a significant increase in diagnostic accuracy with Nevisense, especially for respondents who reported rarely using dermoscopy. This group showed the greatest improvement in sensitivity and specificity when using EIS compared to dermoscopy.

"The study results showed that EIS may complement dermoscopy by helping a broader range of providers make improved PSL diagnostic decisions. This will ultimately improve patient care and reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with melanoma." says Dr Ungar at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"The study further demonstrates the positive impact Nevisense has in the diagnostic process for clinicians when evaluating atypical pigmented skin lesions. The study showed that the addition of the Nevisense EIS data significantly increased the accuracy of clinicians. Clinician sensitivity increased from 66% to 75% and specificity from 40% to 70% which is a significant improvement. This further supports our market development efforts for the Nevisense EIS technology in the US", says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

The full article can be found here: https://www.jofskin.org/index.php/skin/article/view/1568/pdf

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

