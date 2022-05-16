Das Instrument S35 CA86330Y1051 STRIA LITHIUM EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022The instrument S35 CA86330Y1051 STRIA LITHIUM EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022Das Instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022The instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022Das Instrument GB0002162385 AVIVA PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022The instrument GB0002162385 AVIVA PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022Das Instrument LQP CA5504351019 LUPAKA GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2022The instrument LQP CA5504351019 LUPAKA GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2022Das Instrument CAI CA1360691010 CIBC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022The instrument CAI CA1360691010 CIBC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022Das Instrument SXYA BMG8086V1467 SHENZHEN INTL HLDGS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2022The instrument SXYA BMG8086V1467 SHENZHEN INTL HLDGS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2022Das Instrument AR7B SE0000472268 ADDNODE GROUP AB SK 12,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2022The instrument AR7B SE0000472268 ADDNODE GROUP AB SK 12,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2022Das Instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022The instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022Das Instrument ACJ PTALT0AE0002 ALTRI SGPS NAM. EO-,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.05.2022The instrument ACJ PTALT0AE0002 ALTRI SGPS NAM. EO-,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.05.2022