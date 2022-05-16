Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj (229/22)

With effect from May 18, 2022, the subscription rights in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 27, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BONES TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017885999 Order book ID: 257543 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 20, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BONES BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017886005 Order book ID: 257544 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com