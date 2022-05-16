Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 08:29
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj (229/22)

With effect from May 18, 2022, the subscription rights in BBS-Bioactive Bone
Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including May 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BONES TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017885999              
Order book ID:  257543                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in BBS-Bioactive
Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including June 20, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BONES BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017886005              
Order book ID:  257544                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.